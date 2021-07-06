Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 445,148 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 445,148 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $27,181,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Southwest Airlines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $70,745,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,234 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 338,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

