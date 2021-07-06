Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 370,043 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4,508.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,043 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after acquiring an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,947. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

