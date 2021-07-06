Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187,880 shares during the period. Change Healthcare comprises 0.5% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.27% of Change Healthcare worth $85,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHNG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 16,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

