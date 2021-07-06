Laurion Capital Management LP Has $44.20 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1,132.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982,100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $44,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 1,124,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.