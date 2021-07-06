Laurion Capital Management LP Has $17.51 Million Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,111 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.42% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 175,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,830,000 after buying an additional 75,259 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 327,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 51,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. 2,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,403. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

