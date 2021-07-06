Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 209.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

