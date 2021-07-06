Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Landcadia Holdings III’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landcadia Holdings III will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landcadia Holdings III.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $108,789,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $44,971,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings III by 499.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 1,996,886 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $19,035,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings III by 401.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 1,705,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCY opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41. Landcadia Holdings III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.65.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landcadia Holdings III (LCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.