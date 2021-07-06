Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuraray from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

KURRY stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kuraray will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

