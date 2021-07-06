Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRUS opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $313.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

