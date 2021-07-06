Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 242,478 shares.The stock last traded at $35.35 and had previously closed at $31.65.

KRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at $3,349,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

