Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRA. TheStreet raised Kraton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46. Kraton has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after acquiring an additional 244,433 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kraton by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 811,996 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kraton by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.