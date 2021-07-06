Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,054 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $352.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

