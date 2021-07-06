Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 501 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

