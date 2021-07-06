Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $368,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.