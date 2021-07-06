Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,510.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,330.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

