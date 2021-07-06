Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,339 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

