Komodo Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $80.43 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.00337755 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00141285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00190028 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006661 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003119 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,740,334 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.