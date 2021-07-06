Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €108.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.92 ($123.43).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €95.52 ($112.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.36.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

