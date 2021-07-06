Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,298 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 138.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 118,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

KNX stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

