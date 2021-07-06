Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

