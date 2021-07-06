Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $37.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.80 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $155.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million.

KINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

