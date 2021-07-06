Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

