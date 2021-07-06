Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Holdings Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $482.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

