Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce $391.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the highest is $392.61 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFRC. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.88. Kforce has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,430 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

