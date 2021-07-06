Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Trading Down 7.4%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYYWF shares. Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

