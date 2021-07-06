Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Methode Electronics worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

