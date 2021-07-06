Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 576,513 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 269,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,601,000 after acquiring an additional 483,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

