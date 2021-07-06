Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.56 Million in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 209,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MCB opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

