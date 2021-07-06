Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

