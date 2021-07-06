Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 46,248 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Clarus worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $844.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

