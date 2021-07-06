Keith W. Pfeil Sells 833 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith W. Pfeil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00.

GMED stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. 695,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $80.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 357,294 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

