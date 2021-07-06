Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

