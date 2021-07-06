Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,053 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,929.13 ($129.72).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 6,638 ($86.73) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,625.20. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.