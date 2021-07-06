Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Priyank Thapliyal Purchases 419,411 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) insider Priyank Thapliyal acquired 419,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$121,629.19 ($86,877.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Jupiter Mines’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Jupiter Mines’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

