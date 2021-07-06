Julia M. Laulis Sells 338 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $28.40 on Tuesday, hitting $1,944.03. 30,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,366. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,800.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

