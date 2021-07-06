Julia M. Laulis Sells 338 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $28.40 on Tuesday, hitting $1,944.03. 30,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,366. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,800.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.51.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.