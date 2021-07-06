JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 73,880 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFPH. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 506,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 359,802 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $2,982,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,037,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH).

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.