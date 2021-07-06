JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 310” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 345.46.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

