JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 166.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACLS opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

