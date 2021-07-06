JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 76,167 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 545.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,167 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 99.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.