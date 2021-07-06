JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 18,826 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,387 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.61. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $828.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

