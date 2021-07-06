JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €21.00 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €21.00 ($24.71) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CA. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.93 ($21.09).

CA opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.83. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

