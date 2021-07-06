JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 416,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $38,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 6,259.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.85. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.07 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

YY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

