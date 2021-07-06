Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

