Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.27 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,740,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,214,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,875 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,896. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

