JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

