Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

ADN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $435.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.41. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.