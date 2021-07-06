Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $250.44 million, a P/E ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.