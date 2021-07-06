Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.
AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.
About AB SKF (publ)
AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.
