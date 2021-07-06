JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JD. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $76.23 on Friday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 184.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

