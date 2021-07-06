JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.0 days.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDXF stock remained flat at $$27.75 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

